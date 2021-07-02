Youth’s half-burnt body found inside IIT-Madras campus

A half-burnt body of a young man was found inside the IIT-Madras campus on Thursday night.

Chennai : The man is said to be in his 20s and is suspected to be a student, though his identity is yet to ascertained. Students found the body in the bush near the hockey ground around 7 pm and alerted the authorities. Kotturpuram police sent his body for post-mortem and registered a case of suspicious death. Police said the body was not completely burnt but the person died since his nerves were burnt. Also, no suspicious materials were found nearby though the incident might have happened on Thursday itself. Police are investigating whether he was murdered or if it is a case of suicide.