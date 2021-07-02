44-year-old found dead inside ATM kiosk with head injuries

A 44-year-old man was found dead with head injuries inside an ATM kiosk near Pallavaram on Thursday.

Chennai : The deceased Christopher of Anagaputhur was a tailor. Around 7 am Christopher informed his wife that he was going to the ATM and left the house on his bike. Around 9 am the locals who came to the ATM kiosk on Pammal-Thiruneermalai Road found Christopher lying unconscious with injuries and informed the police. Shankar Nagar police arrived at the spot and called a doctor from a nearby clinic, who confirmed Christopher dead. Police said there were injuries on Christopher’s head and suspect he might have suffered a heart attack and got injured after falling on the floor.