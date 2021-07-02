Film financier among 3 held for robbing each other

Chennai :

On June 27, the police control room received information about unusual noise from a house on Sixth Street in Sakthi Nagar in Thoraipakkam. Police, on rushing to the spot, found a man tied to a chair with mouth gagged. He was rescued and inquiries revealed that a couple and two other men invited him, identified as film financier MM Kumar, for a birthday party and robbed him of 18 sovereigns, Rs 1.5 lakh, car keys and a mobile phone. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and secured two suspects -- Nirmal Gemini Kannan and Hariharan.





However, the investigation unearthed a different story altogether. Police said Nirmal and his wife Krithika, to make some quick bucks, wooed one Hariharan via social media and Krithika allegedly sexually pleased him to get Rs 13 lakh as a loan.





Since the couple started avoiding him after taking money, Hariharan approached financier Kumar to get his money back. Kumar, who visited the couple, reportedly threatened them at gunpoint and robbed them of a car, a two-wheeler and four sovereigns, but he refused to give the valuables to Hariharan.





Hariharan and the couple got together and decided to get the valuables back from Kumar. They hatched a plan and invited him to the house on the pretext of a birthday party where he was robbed.





At the end of the investigation, police arrested both Hariharan and Nirmal Gemini Kumar as well as Kumar for robbing the couple. They were remanded in judicial custody and a hunt has been launched for Krithika and another suspect identified as Stephan.