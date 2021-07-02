Corpn uses drones to spray larvicide over waterways for mosquito control

Chennai :

According to a statement from the Corporation, the drones would be used for the purpose for the next 15 days. “The move to deploy drones to spray larvicide has been taken to ensure the safety of workers apart from saving time and effort, as per the instruction of the Municipal Administration Minister,” the release added. Presently, the workers have to use boats to spray larvicide over the waterways.





To carry out mosquito control works using drones, the civic body has tied up with the Avionics Department of Anna University. On June 26, a trial run was conducted to test the efficiency of the drones in spraying larvicide, during which the Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi reviewed the operation. The statement added that drones would be used over Cooum and Adyar rivers, Buckingham Canal, Captain Cotton Canal, Otteri Nullah, Vyasarpadi, Virugambakkam and Mambalam canals among others. Overall, the civic body is planning to cover 140 km of waterways in 15 days.





“Before spraying larvicide, larvae density in the waterways will be assessed. To ensure the effectiveness of the drive, the density will be assessed 24 hours after spraying it,” the statement said. A Corporation official said based on the outcome of the 15-day drive, drones would be used for future mosquito operations.





Residents can know the location and schedule of spraying operations by visiting the website, www.gccdrones.in.