This book on ‘Ahimsa’ toys teaches children to be creative, responsible

Chennai :

Currently, based out of Thiruvannamalai, Subid is helping to set up the infrastructure of Cuckoo Forest School. Recently, he has published a book called ‘Ahimsa Toys’. “The book is a collection of 17 toys with the philosophy that can help rejuvenate life and that can make life simpler. I hope the book will help children to be on their feet when they grow up. Toys that mentioned in the book teach basic lessons of engineering and care,” says Subid Ahimsa.









Subid Ahimsa





He points out that the book is not Arvind Gupta’s ocean of toys from the trash which has more inclination towards teaching science. “This book is useful for a child who tries to learn, the module will help them become responsible citizens. This is very important, as there are plenty of creative workshops and information available which hardly help them to respond to the realities. From some simple toys to complex ones, 17 toys mentioned in the book build the self-confidence of the child and give basic lessons of engineering, design, and social values. It is also useful for a learned adult to reinvent life by unlearning. Toys are described in a very soft manner that anyone can understand easily. Artist Prakash has illustrated the designs in the book,” he says.

















The former engineer tells us that the book published by Thumbi is highly useful for educators who wish to see what good education is. “Educators should understand that every child is a teacher, and should learn to be humble in front of them. In my journey across the country, meeting children and hosting workshops, I understood that teaching is a mutual sharing experience. The idea of ahimsa is not just ‘non-killing’ but is an attitude altogether,” concludes Subid.