Mimicry, Tamil literature: How doctors unwind

Chennai :

I am very fond of Tamil literature - from my childhood, I used to read many books. Tamil is a beautiful language and we have a lot of classics written in Tamil. I read books from Sangam literature, Thirukkural, Kuruntokai, Thiruvasagam, works of Arunagirinathar, etc. Reading helps to relax, increases creativity, and helps to focus on regular work. Reading Tamil literature gives you a good perspective about life. Sometimes, during my OPD consultation, I recite a few couplets from Thirukkural to my patients. They ask me to explain the kurals and this helps the patient to open up with me. I also love to narrate stories to my friends, colleagues and patients - the stories vary depending on the situation. For the past two years, I have been learning Silambam. This weapon-based Indian martial art is a great physical activity. Being a doctor, I have to spend hours in operation theatres. Silambam has helped me gain great mental strength and has strengthened my shoulders and knees.





In the future, I want to write something on the lines of ‘paatum kadhayum’ - develop a story from a song.





Dr Muruganandham K, HOD and Senior Consultant, Urology













I was very much interested in drama, mimicry and dance from my school days. A student of Don Bosco, Egmore, I participated in all school festivals. My elder brother was an inspiration for me to get into mimicry - he used to mimic MGR and Sivaji very well. I received the best actor award continuously for three years in school (Class 10, 11 and 12). After schooling, I joined MBBS at Madras Medical College. I remember one incident very well - a few scenes from the film ‘Kadhalan’ were shot at GH. I was doing my house surgency then. Prabhu Deva used to have lunch with us and one day, he called me and said: “I have seen you performing at Anna University.” I never knew that he could recognise me. I couldn’t do drama after school days because we need to have a group to perform. After school, I have been only performing mimicry. As we all know, laughter is good medicine and I am happy to bring smiles to people’s faces. While studying in college, I used to mimic the trailer of ‘Jurassic Park’. Attending college cultural events was a huge celebration for me. I have to compete with students from Loyola College and Pachaiyappa’s College -- when they announce that the next competitor was from Madras Medical College, people have a different reaction. But after seeing my performance, the audience appreciates me. I usually practice the day before my performance and improvise on the day of the event. After started practicing medicine, I perform mimicry for all events. I do mimicry of English movie trailers with comedy, advertisements that are commonly seen on TV, and mimic voices of actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal, MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Nambiar. But my most popular act is mimicking the voice of MR Radha. I love humour and often share some jokes with patients and colleagues. This takes away their stress to a huge extent.





Dr G Balajee, HOD and Senior Consultant, Microbiology and Serology — As told to Merin James











