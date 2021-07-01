Stalin hails auto manufacturer for putting Sriperumbudur on world map

Chennai :

“To me, Hyundai is not just the company that has made the largest investment in the state or the company that is leading in export, but a company that has placed Sriperumbudur as an industrial hub in the world map. Hyundai is contributing largely for industrial development in the state and I wish that the company should continue to expand further. Not just Hyundai other companies should also expand and should increase their investment in the state,” said Stalin, while delivering his address on the occasion of silver jubilee celebration of Hyundai plant setup in Sriperumbudur.





On the occasion of celebrating its silver jubilee year, Hyundai has completed manufacturing 10 million cars in India and Chief Minister Stalin signed on the 10 millionth car.





Extending his wishes for Hyundai, Stalin said that Hyundai has manufactured 1 crore cars and in a short period has grown as the largest exporter of cars in the country.





So far, Hyundai has exported 31.3 lakh cars to 88 countries and it has resulted in not the development of the company but also in the economic growth of the state.





Recalling the commencement of production of cars of Hyundai in 1998, Stalin said that the projects kicked off by former chief minster M Karunanidhi have grown manifold and Hyundai is a classic example as the company’s second plant was also inaugurated by Karunanidhi in 2008.





Stalin also recalled the praise showered by Karunanidhi on Hyundai company back in 1998 for recruiting Tamils in the company and said that Hyundai recruited 1,238 persons and out of them 90 per cent were Tamils. Similarly, 637 persons were locals from places adjoining Sriperumbudur such as Irungattukottai, Keevalur, Thandalam and Chettimedu.