Two women among six arrested in snatching cases

Chennai :

The victim Jayakumar (40) of Kaladipet had lodged a complaint that a bike-borne duo snatched his phone on Ennore Expressway. While Tiruvottiyur police launched a hunt for the suspects, they received information that the suspects were hiding in Chengalpattu.





They were secured and identified as Sathish (21) and Akash (20) of Washermenpet. Their friends Dineshkumar (20) and Vignesh (19) of Chengalpattu were also secured for providing them a place to hide.





Investigation revealed that the robbed jewellery were given to Sathish’s wife Kausalya (23) for selling. The special team arrested Kausalya and her kin Kala (59) and seized a four-sovereign chain and three mobile phones.





Meanwhile, Kilpauk police arrested a 26-year-old man for stealing phones from the patients and their attenders at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Two mobile phones were seized from the accused identified as P Manikandan of Boopathy Nagar. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.