Mother ends life over Class 10 girl’s excess cellphone use

Chennai :

Geetha (15), the elder of deceased Tamilarasi’s two girls, is studying in Class 10 and was reportedly addicted to mobile phones. Tamilarasi warned her to stop using the mobile and concentrate on her studies and often the mother and daughter used to quarrel about the same.





On Tuesday evening, both of them started to quarrel and Geetha stopped talking to Tamilarasi. In the night she called Geetha for dinner but Geetha did not speak anything and did not come to have food. Soon Tamilarasi went to the room and locked the door.





Since their mother did not come out for a long time, the daughters tried knocking on the door but there was no response. Soon the neighbours broke open the door to find Tamilarasi hanging from the ceiling on her saree.





Tamilarasi’s husband Sobanraj was not at home when the incident happened.





Manimangalam police, who arrived at the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case.