Chennai Metro swears by SOPs as patronage grows

Chennai :

As part of its strict enforcement of wearing facemasks, the Metro has levied a penalty of Rs 200 each on 27 passengers and collected a total sum of Rs 5,400 for failing to wear the mask since June 21.





The number of passengers using the Metro remains relatively low compared to the pre-COVID and last year’s lockdown. On Tuesday, the Metro saw about 42,000 passengers using its services while it was 45,000 on Monday. When the services resumed on June 21, the patronage was about 26,000.





“Before COVID-19, our daily patronage was ranging between 1.25 to 1.3 lakh passengers a day. After the outbreak of the coronavirus infections last year, the patronage came down drastically initially but it started going up. In March this year, it almost touched one lakh passengers a day mark but the second wave led to the suspension of the transportation,” the official said, adding they expect a gradual increase in the patronage over the coming weeks with Metro adhering to strict safety measures.





A CMRL statement said all passengers and staff are screened at the Metro stations and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter. “CMRL is following the CPWD guidelines in connection with the running of air circulators, air cooling and air conditioning equipment, thereby maintaining a temperature range of 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity range of 40 to 70 per cent. Intake of fresh air is maintained at maximum level and re-circulation of air is avoided,” it said.