Gang snatches gun from tribal man, fires on his hand

Chennai : Muthu (30) from the Sirukaranai Tribal area near Achurapakkam went to the Kottaipuchai village forest area for hunting in the early morning. Police said a four-member gang intercepted Muthu and introduced themselves as policemen and forest officers. They attacked Muthu and snatched his gun and shot Muthu in his hand using the gun and escaped with the firearm. On hearing his cries, the locals called an ambulance and rushed Muthu to a private hospital in Melmaruvathur. Achurapakkam police registered a case. The tribal residents, meanwhile, met the police and requested the arrest of the attackers and recovery of the gun.