Man slips from boat, dies of blood loss as fan cuts thigh

A 27-year-old fisherman who slipped into the sea from a boat off Marina beach died of blood loss after the blade of the propeller fan cut his thigh.
Chennai: The deceased was identified as Sudhesh of Ayodhikuppam. He along with three others had gone to the sea in a fibre boat around 6 am. While fishing, Sudhesh slipped and fell into the sea, and the fan blades of the motor cut his thigh. Fellow fishermen rescued him and brought him to the shore around 8 am. Though he was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, Sudhesh died without responding to treatment. Marina police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
