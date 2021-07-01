Thu, Jul 01, 2021

Daily cases dip, ​no street in city has more than 10 case

Published: Jul 01,202101:00 AM

With the test positivity rate (TPR) dipping below 1 per cent and the number of daily cases coming down to less than 300, not a single street in the city has more than 10 cases.As per the norms, the Chennai Corporation would impose containment restrictions on streets that have more than 10 active cases.

Chennai:
The  city  does  not  have   any   containment   zone   presently. However, the city had 16   streets with more than 6 cases.  Of  the 16 streets   with   more   than 6 cases, four are in Adyar zone.

Teynampet has three such streets, whereas Alandur, Kodambakkam and  Royapuram have two streets each.  Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna   Nagar   have   one   street  each with more than six cases. On  June  16,  the  city  had  10  streets with more than 10 cases with Adyar and Kodambakkam zones  have four  and    three    streets with more than 10 cases respectively.

Tondiarpet,  Ambattur and Teynampet had one such street each.On  the  other  hand,  as  many  as 99 streets had more than six cases  with  Teynampet  having  more  than  20  such  streets  during the period.

On  June  10,  as  many  as  244  streets  had  more  than  6  cases  and 31 streets had more than 10 cases.  On  June  4,  as  many  as  365  streets  had  more  than  10  cases,  where  containment  restrictions  were  imposed.   On   May 17, more than 6,600 streets had at least one active case and 890  streets  had  more  than  10  cases

