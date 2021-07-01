Daily cases dip, ​no street in city has more than 10 case

Chennai :

The city does not have any containment zone presently. However, the city had 16 streets with more than 6 cases. Of the 16 streets with more than 6 cases, four are in Adyar zone.





Teynampet has three such streets, whereas Alandur, Kodambakkam and Royapuram have two streets each. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar have one street each with more than six cases. On June 16, the city had 10 streets with more than 10 cases with Adyar and Kodambakkam zones have four and three streets with more than 10 cases respectively.





Tondiarpet, Ambattur and Teynampet had one such street each.On the other hand, as many as 99 streets had more than six cases with Teynampet having more than 20 such streets during the period.





On June 10, as many as 244 streets had more than 6 cases and 31 streets had more than 10 cases. On June 4, as many as 365 streets had more than 10 cases, where containment restrictions were imposed. On May 17, more than 6,600 streets had at least one active case and 890 streets had more than 10 cases