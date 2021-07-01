Thu, Jul 01, 2021

Chennai’s TPR plunges below 1 per cent for the first time

Published: Jul 01,202112:45 AM

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the test positivity rate in the city declined below 1 per cent.As per the civic body data, of the 28,887 samples tested on Tuesday, only 275 persons were confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus, which is 0.95 per cent.

Chennai:
It  may  be  noted  that  the  test  positivity rate in the city came to the  lowest  since  the  outbreak  a  few days ago.

According to the records, in February, when the first wave  almost  ebbed,  the  test  positivity  rate  was  registered  at  1.2  per  cent.  The  test  positivity  rate  reached  the  peak  on  May  11  this  year to reach 27.7 percent.

Despite the decline in the number  of  new  cases,  the  number  of  active  cases  remains  similar  for  nearly  a  week.  This  is  due  to  the  fact that daily new cases and daily discharges are in equal numbers. As  of  Tuesday,  there  were  3,307  active cases in Chennai, which is only  155  less  than  the  number  of  active cases on Monday.

On the other hand, the Greater Chennai   Corporation   continues   the containment measures including HQIMS (Home quarantine and isolation  monitoring  system)  and  FOCUS  volunteers.  “Anticipating  the   third   wave,   we   have   been   asked  to  continue  the  measures  and  not  to  remove  beds  in  the  COVID  care  centres.

Apart  from  the  beds  at  COVID  care  centres  presently,  we  have  stored  additional beds in Nehru Indoor Stadium,” a field official said.Of  the  3,307  active  cases,  2,066  cases   are   in   core   city   zones.   Among  the  zones,  Adyar  has  the  highest number of cases with 341.

Meanwhile,  Manali  has  less  than  50  cases  and  Thiruvottiyur  and  Sholinganallur    have    less    than    100 cases.

