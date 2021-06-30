Chennai's TPR plunges below 1 per cent for the first time

Chennai :

As per the civic body data, of the 28,887 samples tested on Tuesday, only 275 persons were confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus, which is 0.95 per cent.





It may be noted that the test positivity rate in the city came to lowest since the outbreak a few days ago. According to the records, during the month of February, when the first wave almost ebbed, the test positivity rate was registered at 1.2 per cent. The test positivity rate reached the peak on May 11 this year to reach 27.7 per cent.





Despite the decline in the number of new cases, the number of active cases remains similar for nearly a week. This is due to the fact that daily new cases and daily discharges are in equal numbers. As on Tuesday, there were 3,307 active cases in Chennai, which is only 155 less than the number of active cases on Monday.





On the other hand, the Greater Chennai Corporation continues the containment measures including HQIMS (Home quarantine and isolation monitoring system) and FOCUS volunteers. "Anticipating a third wave, we have been asked to continue the measures and not to remove beds in the COVID care centers. Apart from the beds at COVID care centers presently, we have stored additional beds in Nehru Indoor Stadium," a field official said.





Of the 3,307 active cases, 2,066 cases are in core city zones. Among the zones, Adyar has the highest number of cases with 341. Meanwhile, Manali has less than 50 cases and Thiruvottiyur and Sholinganallur have less than 100 cases.