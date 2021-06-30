Cab drivers on strike for three days

Chennai :

“Around 2,500 vehicles went on strike, and only 500 vehicles are operated in the city. The diesel price has been increasing day by day, even we were expecting it to come down in this lockdown but it didn’t. Last week, we even requested the government to reduce the price, but there were no steps taken. So, we decided to go on a strike for three days, even if the government failed to reduce the price within three days, then the strike will be continued. And not even a single cab will be operated then,” said Muthupandi CSM, President, Tamil Nadu Call Taxi and Driver Association.





With the taxi drivers already hit hard due to the COVID-19 lockdown and have resumed their services in a full-fledged recently, now the fuel price hike has again hit them hard.





“As already petrol price is nearing Rs 100, and within a day or two, even diesel price be the same. And we are struggling to get proper income in this lockdown, as the majority of people are traveling in public transport. If the diesel price continues to increase, it will be really difficult to continue this business. And many would end up in selling their cabs, and go for a different job,” said Salavuddin A, who runs Burhani travels.





Apart from the cab fare has increased, the commuters also had to wait for more than an hour for a cab to pick up. “Usually, the Ola fare from Stanley hospital to Puzhal will be only Rs 180, but since only a few cabs are running in the city, the fare was Rs 400 for the same route. And we were waiting for almost an hour for the cab to arrive,” said Karthick M, a resident of Vadapalani.