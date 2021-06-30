Body of missing 11 year old girl, with injuries, found near Kalpakkam

Chennai :

The deceased was G Picseetha of Vengambakkam near Kalpakkam was studying class-6 in a government school in the locality. His father Ganesan owns a meat shop in Vengambakkam. The couple has a son and two daughters. On Tuesday around 5 pm the youngest daughter Picseetha went to a browsing centre in the locality to pay the electricity bill. Police said after paying the bill she visited her father's shop and informed him that she paid the bill and returned home.





Police said Picseetha did not return home till 7 pm and soon her parents started to search for their daughter in the relatives and friends home. Later in the night Ganesan filed a missing complaint at the Sadras police station and police registered a case and were searching for the missing girl.





On Wednesday morning the locals noticed the body of Picseetha in the bushes near a public toilet with injuries. Soon the Sadras police arrived at the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating whether the girl was raped and murdered and who are the people behind this.