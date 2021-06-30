Probe panel to submit its investigation report with regard to alleged financial irregularities in Anna University soon

Chennai :

After several complaints, including those from political parties, the state government in November 2020, constituted an inquiry committee, headed by retired Justice P Kalayarasan to probe financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 280 crore.





Though the panel was asked to submit its report within three months from December 2020, the committee had requested the government to give additional three months to complete its investigation.





The investigation was further delayed after Surappa moved the court against the inquiry claiming it as nothing but a vindictive measure taken against him.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that most of the complaints alleged Surappa of corruption, illegal appointment by using forged certificates, and misusing his powers in the activities of the institutions.





Probe panel head Justice Kalayarasan said that his committee, comprising officials from various departments including the IT wing, had completed its investigation and would submit its report to Chief Minister M K Stalin very soon.





Accordingly, the panel had requested the authorities concerned to get appointment with Stalin to submit the report. The official from the Higher Education Department added that the report likely to be made public to ensure transparency.





"Action will be taken based on the report", he said adding "if there is a necessary, further inquiry will also be conducted".





Though the official refused to disclose details of the probe committee report, however, said that the inquiry commission has asked more than 100 persons to appear before the inquiry commission to seek all the information related to the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff and financial expenses incurred in the university during the tenure of Surappa.





Surappa's tenure as vice-chancellor ended on April 11, 2021. The State government on the same day had constituted a three-member convener committee to look into the administrative activities of Anna University in the absence of a vice-chancellor.





Subsequently, the Higher Education Department had also formed a search committee to recommend a group of three names to the Governor-Chancellor for appointment of vice-chancellor, Anna University. However, till now, the Anna University is functioning without a vice-chancellor.