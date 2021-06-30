Move to upgrade Madurai airport has cheered people: Rethinavelu

Madurai airport is all set to keep pace with more infrastructure with the support of state.

Madurai : Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan insisting on the required area of 620 acres of land for Madurai airport expansion, recently said that it is in the process of acquisition and would be completed within a period of two weeks. It would primarily help increase length of the runway from 2,300 metres to 3,800 metres to handle wide bodied aircraft with the much insisted underpass in Thoothukudi highway and the status of Madurai airport would be upgraded as the international airport on a par with Tiruchy and Coimbatore airports for the development of southern districts. The announcement has certainly enthused the people of south Tamil Nadu. The upgradation of Madurai airport is very important for the economic and industrial development of southern Tamil Nadu, which is lagging for want of basic infrastructure, S Rethinavelu, president, Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said on Tuesday.