Gang robs gamblers of gold, phone, cash

Chennai :

The premises, a private finance firm, on Kannappan street belongs to C Vignesh (26) of Shenoy Nagar, who is one of the victims. The incident happened around 10 pm when Vignesh and five others were gambling with cards, when the gang, concealing their faces with handkerchiefs, attacked one R Kumar alias Manikandan (43) of Ayapakkam with machetes. He suffered injuries on his head, face and hand.





After attacking others, the gang fled the spot with a gold chain, four rings, a bangle, a phone worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000 in cash. On information, a team from Aminjikarai police station reached the spot and rushed Kumar to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. He received 18 sutures, said officials, and added that his condition is stable.





After inquiries, police picked up one of the six victims, G Ramkumar (33) of Ambattur, for investigation. He is suspected to have tipped off the robbers about the men indulging in gambling. A hunt has been launched for the rest of the gang and further investigation is on.