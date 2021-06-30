Third accused involved in ATM heist is from another gang, say cops

Chennai :

The vehicle helped police make headway in the case as CCTV footage retrieved from areas where ATMs were looted had recorded the movement of the vehicle with Haryana registration number. “The vehicle was registered in Nazim Hussain’s wife’s name,” said the official. The trail of the vehicle was followed and the concerned bank authorities were asked to check the ATMs in those locations.





Police said that the other two accused arrested in the case - Amir Harsh and Virendra Sawat - were part of another group that flew to the city and hired vehicles here to visit the ATMs. Police said that the number of suspects could be more than nine and most of them went into hiding with the help of educated gang members, who keep them informed about the arrests in newspapers, said police.