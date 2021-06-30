TikTok fame Amudha Amma held for harassing daughter on social media

Chennai :

Amudhapriya allegedly abandoned her husband, Raja, and has been living with one K Rajesh (52) of T Nagar. While Amudhapriya’s daughter (33) separated from her husband due to differences, Rajesh allegedly made undesirable advances towards her.





When she lodged a complaint at the Ambattur Estate police station, Rajesh apologised for his action and the matter was resolved amicably. Later, both Rajesh and Amudhapriya made derogatory remarks against her on social media and abused her in person.





Based on a complaint, Ambattur Estate police registered a case under five Sections, Woman Harassment Act and Information Technology Act. Further investigation is on.