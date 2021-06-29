Orphanage and old age homes face fund crunch in this lockdown

Chennai :

With donors no longer able to visit orphanages and old age homes since the lockdown was imposed, they are struggling financially as donors stopped making a contribution in the last two months. The management said that they are unable to give three meals for the children and elderly people, and also don’t have enough funds to pay rent and electricity bills.





“From last year’s lockdown, we have been struggling financially, but these two months are worse. We have been trying to contact donors but none of them are ready to help. Because the majority of people couldn’t support us financially as they don’t have proper income as many have lost their jobs and business in this pandemic. So, we are managing from our savings, sometimes unable to provide three meals for 50 children. But we are trying our best not to let the kids stay hungry, and at the taking safety measures so children don’t fall sick,” said Naveen K, who owns All the Children orphanage in Vyasarpadi.





Though the orphanages are able to provide food and medical expenses for the children in the lockdown, they are struggling to pay their rent and electricity bills. They are pressurized by the concerned people to pay off their rents knowing they cannot afford it right now.





“We know there are people like us who have difficulty in managing their homes, so we cannot force them to donate for us. Many volunteering groups distributed food packets during the lockdown, which has helped us a lot, so our children didn’t starve. Even now, we are managing to give food to these kids, but they don’t have proper clothes to wear, as the majority of donors were donating clothes for them,” said K Mahalakshmi, Anaikum Karangal orphanage in Nanganallur.





Meanwhile, a similar situation has been faced by the old age homes. Geetha B, who runs Sai Old Age Home at Kundrathur said that they are worried about whether the senior citizens would develop health issues without proper food. Also, they are scared to let in donors inside the home, to ensure that the senior citizens do not contract the infection.