Quiz game for children helps to eradicate stigma attached with COVID

Chennai :

Kaustav Sengupta of InkLink Charitable Trust tells us that the comic illustrations had created a huge impact among children and parents. “This inspired us create a quiz game that’s aimed at easing the fear and stress of the current situation among the children. We can circulate a write-up about COVID protocols — but from a child’s perspective, he/she might find it tough to go through it. But if it is a quiz game, children will be more interested. To create this game in the middle of the lockdown was not easy. The artistic elements and basic gestures were remotely created by the children at their homes, under the digital guidance from the experts of InkLink while the concept and final renderings are done by the creative team of InkLink Trust. This easy-to-use quiz game can be played in any digital medium (mobile phone, PC, etc.) or can be printed. We had organised online workshops for the children and adolescents group, from 12-18 years for a basic understanding of COVID and the social discriminations related to it. The online sessions also educated the children about healthy habits, social distancing and other basic prevention methods of COVID,” says Kaustav Sengupta.





The quiz game is being circulated across various schools in India and even in Sri Lanka. The game starts with a note for children: From the disease outbreak, one deadly demon is growing which is called Stigma-asura. This grows from the shadows and darkness of the virus and is often unseen. Stigma-asura is capable of destroying the human race and our beloved planet, if not defeated on time. “This game will empower children with the weapon of knowledge, with which they can destroy the stigma demon. The game has been set as a quiz with four levels. By crossing each level you will be empowered to destroy the stigma-asura through knowledge and empathy,” he adds. The team is planning to develop quiz games that discuss the new Delta Plus variant.