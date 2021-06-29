Chennai Metro extends trip pass validity equal to period of lockdown

Chennai :

An official release from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said that the metro has been operating its passenger services from June 21 post-lockdown imposed by the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





“In an endeavour to benefit the trip pass holders, CMRL is happy to announce the extension of the validity of the trip for the period equal to the validity lost during the recent lockdown period from May 10 to June 20. Hence, commuters are requested to approach the customer care office at all Metro Stations to get their trip cards enabled for the above benefits,” it said. The QR trip pass commuters will also get their trip validity extended automatically from Tuesday, it added.





CMRL said that all trains and stations are being disinfected frequently. “Crowd control and platform management staff have been deployed in stations and suitable markings like “X” have been indicated on alternate seats both in trains and platforms to ensure social distancing.