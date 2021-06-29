Corpn volunteer sexually harassed during door-to-door campaign, suspect held

A Class 12 girl who volunteered with the Chennai Corporation for door-to-door campaign to create awareness on COVID vaccine was sexually harassed at Kondithope.

Chennai : The incident happened on Sunday morning on Sundara Mudhali Street and the accused B Valaram (45) was secured and booked under Pocso Act. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday. Meanwhile, Teynampet all-women police arrested a 49-year-old man for sexual assault on a minor girl, who ran away from home due to differences with her foster mother. Based on the mother’s complaint, Teynampet AWPS arrested Rajmohan under Pocso Act. Since the victim refused to go with her mother, she was sent to a government home.