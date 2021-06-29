Cops on night rounds catch phone snatcher after a chase

A chain snatcher was caught after a chase by police on night rounds near Meridian hospital here on Sunday.

Chennai : The victim S Lakshmipathi (36) of Ennore was talking on the phone when two men on a bike snatched his phone. When Lakshmipathi shouted for help, Head Constable Karthikeyan and driver Udayaraj of a patrol vehicle chased the duo and managed to catch hold of one of them, identified as Mathew Joseph of Kellys. The absconding accused was identified as Ajay. Kolathur police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, Vepery police are looking for a bike-borne duo who snatched a mobile phone from a woman pedestrian on Ritherton Road on Saturday night.