Inebriated doctor-son duo rams car into median on Anna Salai, suffer injuries

Tension prevailed on Anna Salai on Sunday night after a father and son duo rammed their car into the median.
Chennai: The car was driven by Abiyavarthin Selvam (20) of Mehta Nagar, a final-year Nanotechnology student, and his father Selvakumar, a doctor, runs a clinic in Aminjikarai, said police. Both father and son were under the influence of alcohol and lost control over the vehicle. In the accident, both suffered injuries and were rushed to RGGGH for treatment. Anna Salai traffic investigation police registered a case and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, Otteri police arrested a person, M Ganesh of Otteri, for damaging an MTC bus by pelting stones under the influence of alcohol.
