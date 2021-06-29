‘Foreigner duo’ strikes again, this time at ECR fuel station

Chennai :

On Monday around 12.45 pm two foreigners came to the fuel station and after hanging around there for a while they went to the manager’s room and picked up a conversation. The manager initially hesitated to speak with them but later he started to talk friendly with the duo. They asked the manager to show them the Rs 2,000 Indian currency since they have not seen it so far. The manager showed them the currency and after a friendly conversation of about 20 minutes, the duo left the fuel station.





After a while, the manager noticed that his table drawer was kept open and when checked inside he found Rs 85,000 currency notes missing. Soon he browsed the CCTV footage and found one of the foreigners opening the drawer and taking the cash out even as the other engaged him in conversation. Soon fuel station owner Sasikala Prushothaman filed a complaint at the Anaicut police station and police with the help of CCTV footage are trying to trace the burglars.





Police said since the duo had come by foot to the fuel station, they might have parked their vehicle somewhere nearby and managed to escape from the spot after the burglary. The police also suspect the same duo might have stolen Rs 60,000 from a showroom in Sriperumpudur on Friday on the pretext of purchasing a T-shirt. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.