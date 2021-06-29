One N-plant of MAPS shuts down due to leak

Chennai :

After restarting power generation for some time on Sunday, the Unit 2 at Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) belonging to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) stopped operation due to steam leak.





According to Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO), the 220 MW Unit 2 of MAPS stopped generation at 4.35 pm on Sunday due to H/T to attend steam leak. The unit 1 at MAPS was shut down on January 30, 2018 for maintenance work.