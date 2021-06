Power shutdown from 9 am today

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 1 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 1 pm if the work is completed.

Chennai : PATTABIRAM: Kakkanji Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Babu Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Uzhaipalar Nagar, New Indhira Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar.

PUZHAL: Alagiri St, NSC bose St, Thandal kazhani, Saamiyar madam, Baba Nagar, Vadagari, Aroon Ullasa Nagar.

SOTHUPERUMBEDU: Puthur, Kummanur, Angadu, Kokumadu, Arumandai, Thirunelai.

AVADI: JB Nagar, Power Line Road, Ganapathy Nagar, Pirunthavan, and surrounding areas.

MADAVARAM: KKR Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Thiruvalluvar St, Anna Nagar, Sathyaraj Nagar, and surrounding areas.

ANNASALAI: Arunachalam St, Police Quarters, Chindatripet, South coovam road, LGN road, Ramasamy St and surrounding areas.

MYLAPORE: Irusappa, Devaraj Mudhali, JJ Khan, Surappan, Rehaja complex, Karpagam avenue 1st , 2nd and 3rd St, Balaji Nagar area, Part of CIT colony 1st St main road, Triplicane high road, Dr. Besant road, Sivaraman St, Haddaows road, Thirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam high road, Kareem Subedhar St, Nungambakkam High Road, Kareem Subedhar St, and surrounding areas.