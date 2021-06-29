Fitness centres reopen, but low patronage on day one

Chennai :

Flames Fitness Centre in Nungambakkam used to have at least 30 clients daily before the pandemic. “But only five per cent of our regular clients visited the gym on the first day. Though the cases have reduced, people are still scared to come to the gym due to the fear of the third wave,” said its owner Surendar P.





Another issue is that many who recovered from the infection were not doing physical exercise following unsubstantiated reports that it could lead to respiratory issues, he added.





“Being the first day after the lockdown, we received less than 10 clients. But we expect more people would come from July 1. Usually, people enrol or renew membership only at beginning of the month. By that time, we will have some time for maintenance, as equipment has got rusted. We have to spend more than Rs 50,000 to replace them,” said Sathish R, who owns S Fitness and Crossfit Studio in Velachery.





Another shock that awaited them was the stiff electricity bills – some even more than Rs 60,000, which is double of what they paid last year – despite being shut for nearly two months. They have to pay the amount within a week or risk disruption in supply, many owners said.





Many yoga centres have moved online for the past two months, and have thus decided to reopen only from July 1.















