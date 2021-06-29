Tue, Jun 29, 2021

Work resumes on flyovers as migrant workers return

Published: Jun 29,202112:22 AM

Construction work, including the flyover in the city and its suburbs, has begun to pick up speed again as migrant workers are returning as lockdown restrictions are being relaxed.

Chennai:
Workers had fled to their hometowns following the outbreak of the second wave in the city.  Although the State government had given permission  for  the  construction  of  the  flyover,  due  to  lack  of  manpower,  there  were  problems  in  resuming the construction work.

Highways department sources said   that   workers  who  had  left  for  their  hometowns  for  fear of infection have returned to work. “There was  also  the  problem  of  bringing  in  construction  materials  due  to  restrictions.

Now  that  various   relaxations   have   been   made,   local   workers  have  begun  to  return.  Even  the  migrant  worker  has  also  begun  to  arrive.  Thus,  the  flyover  and  road  development  works  in  Chennai,  construction  work  will  begin  in  full  swing in the coming week,’’ he said.

Sources said that the long-delayed Velachery flyover would be partially opened for traffic by mid-July with the completion of the second level connecting Taramani and Velachery Bypass. The  Rs  108  crore  double-decker  flyover  which  was hit by land acquisition court cases was also hit severely by the lockdown restrictions.

“The work on the second level flyover has been completed and the final bituminous tar layer is being laid in portions. The work will be completed in another 15 days. Following which the decision on opening of the one arm will be taken,” sources added. The work on the lower level arm connecting Velachery Main road and bypass would be completed by December, sources added.

