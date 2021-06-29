Work resumes on flyovers as migrant workers return

Chennai :

Workers had fled to their hometowns following the outbreak of the second wave in the city. Although the State government had given permission for the construction of the flyover, due to lack of manpower, there were problems in resuming the construction work.





Highways department sources said that workers who had left for their hometowns for fear of infection have returned to work. “There was also the problem of bringing in construction materials due to restrictions.





Now that various relaxations have been made, local workers have begun to return. Even the migrant worker has also begun to arrive. Thus, the flyover and road development works in Chennai, construction work will begin in full swing in the coming week,’’ he said.





Sources said that the long-delayed Velachery flyover would be partially opened for traffic by mid-July with the completion of the second level connecting Taramani and Velachery Bypass. The Rs 108 crore double-decker flyover which was hit by land acquisition court cases was also hit severely by the lockdown restrictions.





“The work on the second level flyover has been completed and the final bituminous tar layer is being laid in portions. The work will be completed in another 15 days. Following which the decision on opening of the one arm will be taken,” sources added. The work on the lower level arm connecting Velachery Main road and bypass would be completed by December, sources added.