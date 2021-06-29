Sans adequate manpower and exclusive centres, online registrations turn useless

Chennai :

Nazir Ahamed, a resident tweeted that he was denied Covishield shot at the time slot that he booked. “I reached Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School, Ayanavaram, at 11 am, my designated time slot. But the officials said the Covishield quota was over and I have to come back at 8 am the next day. Now I am forced to go for paid vaccination,” he alleged.





When asked, a Corporation official said that there are several practical difficulties at the vaccination centres in implementing the online registration system. “As of now, each vaccination centre has only two vaccinators each for Covishield and Covax-in. We have to allow walk-in vaccination and online vaccines at the same time.





When we allow persons who have booked time slots by skipping the queue, others waiting in queue pick fights. We have to explain this every time,” a staff at a vaccination centre said.The staff added that the civic body should appoint more vaccinators. “Otherwise, the head office should open exclusive vaccination camps for online registrations so that confusions could be avoided,” he said.





Presently, the civic body allows online booking for Covish-ield and allocates a certain number of doses for the persons com-ing with online registration. However, staff at the vaccination centres are administering the quota to walk-in residents due to crowding.