Over 25L of population inoculated in city so far

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, as many as 25,25,995 doses of Covishield and Co-vaxin have been given in the city as of Sunday evening. In terms of the number of persons who took the jabs, the city had covered almost 20 percent of the population as 18,84,122 persons took at least one dose.





Of them, 6,41,873 persons took both the doses. The data shows that vaccination among the 18 to 44 age group has increased, as close to 4.5 lakh doses of the total 25 lakh doses have been administered.





As many as 4,38,968 persons in the age group have received 4,49,965 doses, which is around 18 per cent of the total. Of them, 10,997 persons have received both doses.

















As of June 13, only 2.41 lakh doses were given to those between 18 and 44 years, which is around 11 per cent of the total vaccination achieved during that period.





Only 60 persons in the category had received second doses.Of the total doses, 18,78,015 doses are Covishield and 6,47,980 doses are Covaxin.