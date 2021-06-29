Tue, Jun 29, 2021

Over 25L of population inoculated in city so far

Published: Jun 29,202112:01 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

More than 25 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the city since the vaccination drive commenced but the Greater Chennai Corporation is likely to suspend the drive as there is no more stock.

Chennai:
According to Corporation data, as many as  25,25,995  doses  of  Covishield  and  Co-vaxin  have  been  given  in  the  city  as  of  Sunday evening. In terms of the number of persons who took the jabs, the city had covered almost 20 percent of the population as 18,84,122 persons took at least one dose.

Of them, 6,41,873 persons took both the doses. The data shows that vaccination among the 18 to 44 age group has increased,  as  close  to  4.5  lakh  doses  of  the  total  25  lakh  doses  have  been  administered.

As many as 4,38,968 persons in the age  group  have  received  4,49,965  doses,  which is around 18 per cent of the total. Of  them,  10,997  persons  have  received  both doses.




As of June 13,  only 2.41 lakh doses were given to those  between  18  and  44  years, which is around 11 per cent of the total  vaccination  achieved  during  that  period.

Only  60  persons  in  the  category  had received second doses.Of   the   total   doses,   18,78,015   doses   are  Covishield  and  6,47,980  doses  are  Covaxin.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations