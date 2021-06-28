90-yr-old British citizen dies of COVID in Chengalpattu

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Lionel De Cruz of West Bengal, who had gone to England in the 1950’s.





In October 2020, he visited Mahabalipuram for the final time, with a view to donate some land he owned near Kalpakkam and other assets he held in Pondicherry. He developed difficulty breathing and was taken to Chengalpattu GH for treatment. When the healthcare personnel there tested his swab sample, it returned positive for Covid-19.





He was then transferred to a special ward for Covid-19 patients. However, Lionel De Cruz died without responding to treatment, officials said. The Municipal officials at Chengalpattu informed the Collector.





His body is currently being kept in the hospital mortuary, prior to local cremation and repatriation back to his family in England.