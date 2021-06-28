Inebriated doctor-son duo ram car into median on Anna Salai

Tension prevailed on Anna Salai on Sunday night after a father and son duo rammed their car into the median.
Chennai: The car was driven by Abiyavarthin Selvam (20) of Mehta Nagar, a final-year Nanotechnology student, and his father Selvakumar, a doctor, runs a clinic in Aminjikarai, said police. Both father and son were under the influence of alcohol and lost control over the vehicle. In the accident, both suffered injuries and were rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. Anna Salai traffic investigation police registered a case and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, Otteri police have arrested a person for damaging an MTC bus under the influence of alcohol. The accused M Ganesh of Otteri was arrested based on a complaint by the bus conductor K Gunasekaran of Uthiramerur. The incident happened around 8.45 pm when the bus (route No. 35) was proceeding towards Broadway from Korattur. Near Otteri flyover, Ganesh stopped the bus and hurled stones at the windshield, said police.
