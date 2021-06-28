Udhayanidhi Stalin provides incentives for getting vaccinated

Chennai :

Already more than 90,000 people from the area have been vaccinated, according to a health official in the Chepauk area. This includes people from the adjacent constituency also.





Muthumanikkam, a DMK local leader in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency told IANS, "Udhayanidhi Stalin is a very caring young man and once he found that there was hesitancy on the part of the people to get vaccinated, he started door to door campaign and also offered them kits which comprise of rice, edible oil, wheat flour, and condiments".





Two vaccination camps, one in Chepauk and the other in Triplicane are being organised on a regular basis. Udhayanidhi is personally visiting the houses and requesting them to take part in the vaccination drive which has yielded results.





A health official with the Urban Primary Health centre in Chepauk while speaking to IANS said, "As soon as the figures of those who get inoculated comes down, the MLA office contacts us and Udhayanidhi Stalin makes it a point that he reaches that area where the vaccine figures have come down and tries and meet as many residents as possible to convince them to get vaccinated.





"He has already gained a lot of appreciation from the local people over this gesture. Convincing the poor people who do not know the vaccination benefits is very important and Udayanidhi being a former movie star is well accepted among the locals and hence people listen to him."





In addition to his star power and his status as an MLA, the free kits which Udhayanidhi Stalin is handing over is a major attraction for people to get vaccinated.





He is also distributing iron boxes, sewing machines and bicycles to students as part of his reach out programmes to people and this has become an instant hit among the local population.



