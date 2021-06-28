As 2nd wave wanes, cases drop, TPR hits all-time low of 1.1 pc

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, 28,593 samples were tested on Saturday, of which 314 were confirmed positive; the being 1.1 per cent. In February, when the number of cases came down after the first wave, the TPR was 1.2 per cent. It was 27.7 per cent on May 11. “The declining curve of TPR was wider during the first wave but it is narrower during the second wave.





The number of cases rose steeply and declined at almost the same rate,” an official said. The second wave started, peaked and declined in just three months, while it took several months during the first wave. Following the declining trend of new cases and TPR, the state government has given additional relaxations to Chennai and neighbouring districts in the lockdown as compared to other districts. Meanwhile, the number of active cases remains almost constant during the last week. The number of new cases has overtaken the number of recoveries.





As of Sunday, the city had 3,590 active cases, which is 0.7 per cent of the total cases reported since the outbreak. Recently, more than 2,000 active cases were added to the list after reconciliation. On Friday, there were 3,530 active cases. All 15 zones, except Adyar, have more than 400 active cases, while Manali has only 56, the lowest. Adyar has 405 active cases. The growth rate of new cases has come up to -7.1 per cent from -9.7 per cent registered during the previous week