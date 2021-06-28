CB-CID probes 3 police officers for forcing bizman to part with property

Chennai :

The businessman, Rajesh from Ayappakkam, in his complaint claimed that Shivakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Tirumangalam (now on vacancy reserve), Inspector Saravanan, now on vacancy reserve and served last as an Inspector in Arumbakkam and Sub-Inspector Pandiaraj (now in Armed Reserve), and three constables were among 10 who had held him under illegal detention, along with his mother, fiance and her brother, in a farmhouse in Red Hills.





They forced him to transfer valuable properties in the name of a third person. Rajesh, who started a business with Rs 15 lakh loan from his mother in 2013, had to close it down as his partner backed out. The partner settled his balance of Rs 5.5 crore in 2016-17 in instalments. The complainant, after repaying loans, purchased two plots and also gave a loan of Rs 1.25 crore to a person known to him. Rajesh later took Rs 2 crore loan from the same partner to start another business. As he could not pay back, he reportedly handed over the firm to the partner.





Though the settlement was done in 2017, the police officers, who were allegedly acting in support of his partner, detained, tortured and threatened him to transfer the properties to a third person in 2019, Rajesh had claimed in the complaint. After an initial enquiry, CB-CID officers concluded that the accused police officers were involved in the illegal activities and registered a case against them.