Smart cities event: Chennai wins COVID innovation award

Chennai :

The award has been given to Chennai as the civic body established 19 tele-counselling centres at zones and headquarters with 17 medical officers, 80 volunteers, psychologists and counsellors and another 200 volunteers working from home.





Also, the Chennai Corporation introduced three mobile applications namely Corona monitoring, Home quarantine and isolation management system (HQIMS) and VIDMED for COVID-19 patients to upload details, receive test results and trace contacts. The Apps helped in curbing the spread, the award citation read.





The citation also pointed out the fever clinics conducted by the city body across the city. Apart from the ‘COVID Innovation Award’, the Chennai Corporation also won an award under the Urban Environment category for implementing the restoration of water bodies project. Of the 210 water bodies taken up for the restoration works, 63 water bodies are being restored. The remaining water bodies will be restored under Chennai Mega City Development Fund, coordination of NGOs and CSR funds.