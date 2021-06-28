City malls ready for business today

Chennai :

All the staff in the shops and establishments have been vaccinated, said mall managements, and claimed that they have taken additional measures to ensure the safety of customers. Pooja Patti, Centre Director, Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium, said their priority was to provide a safe environment and enjoyable shopping experience in a secure manner.





“As part of stringent safety measures, we have increased frequency of sanitation at high-contact points. Also social distancing, sanitisation and compulsory mask-wearing will be ensured with double security and extra staff members.” To ease customers into the new normal, the mall is using Nhance app. “Mandatory logging on to the Nhance app while entering and exiting the mall enables easy tracing an ill person even later, and those who may have shared space with the person at the mall,” said Pooja. The managers of city malls said customers would not be allowed to remove masks after entering, while their bags would undergo UV sanitisation and trial rooms would be sanitised after each use. All retail shop employees have vaccinated, and would be allowed into the mall after providing vaccination certificate.