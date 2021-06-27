Left parties, VCK to hold demonstrations across the state against fuel price hike

Chennai :

They appealed to the public to extend huge support to make the protest movement successful and force the union government to roll back fuel price hike.





In a joint statement, leaders of CPI(M), CPI, VCK and CPI (ML) Liberation said that fuel prices, including petrol and diesel, are being hiked daily. The BJP-led Modi government is pretending that the government-controlled oil companies set prices independently.





Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 100 per litre. Experts warn that the petrol price will increase to Rs 125 per litre by the year-end," they said adding that considering the public welfare, experts are of the view that the government could revise the tax structure to bring down the petrol and diesel prices to Rs 50 and Rs 40 per litre.





The union government must stop the illegal trade in life-saving drugs of Covid-19 and ensure that vaccines are available to the public at reasonable prices. They demanded that Chengalpattu Hindustan Biotech Vaccines Manufacturing Complex should be provided to the Tamil Nadu government without delay. "All sections of the people should take part in the protest movement which seeks to reflect the public mood," they appealed.