Social distancing goes for a toss as people throng fish markets in Chennai

Chennai :

Though there was time allotted for wholesale traders, retail vendors, and the public to enter into the market for purchasing. But once after entering the market none of them followed social distance. Whereas a few didn’t wear masks, and police collected Rs 100 as a fine for violating norms.





“Compared last week, the market saw double the crowd. Usually, there would be more people visiting on Saturday, but only less than 100 were there. But today, more than 2,000 customers and retail vendors came for purchasing. Though the police were giving announcements regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines and urge the crowd to maintain social distancing through the mic, the customers didn’t follow social distance,” said Vishnu MP, a fisherman at Kasimedu fishing harbor.





However, the prices remained the same as last week, it has increased by 40 per cent on Sunday, Seer fish (vangiram) sold for Rs 1,400 per kg, black pomfret Rs 600 per kg, kingfish for Rs 630, prawn for Rs 430 per kg, red snapper (sankara) Rs 450 per kg, crab sold for Rs 400 per kg.





Meanwhile, huge crowds numbering in hundreds were seen at Pattinampakkam fish market in the early morning on Sunday. “Generally, we used to see less than 100 customers on weekends, but today the market received more than 150 people. We ensured that customers are wearing face masks, but even after making an announcement to maintain physical distance, nobody bothered to follow,” said R Sasikumar, a fisherman at Pattinampakkam fish market.