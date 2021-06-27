Water storage in city lakes starts increasing

Chennai :

As per the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (Metrowater) data, the five lakes that supply drinking water to the city had 6,566 mcft of water as on Sunday morning, which is higher than than the storage on June 23.





Water released from Kandelaru Reservoir in Andhra Pradesh reached the Tamil Nadu border on June 16 but the storage level did not increase as the flow was lesser.





"Presently, Poondi lake receives more than 420 cusecs of water and the water from Poondi lake. In the last four days, the lakes added 15 mcft. This is despite drawing water the lake," an official said.





As per the Telugu - Ganga project, Andhra Pradesh should release around 12 TMC of water every year for the drinking purpose of the city. Between June 16 and June 27, as much as 0.421 TMC has been received.





The city had received around 8.15 TMC of water from Andhra Pradesh between May 2020 and April 2021.





According to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) data, Kandaleru reservoir had a storage of 40.80 TMC of water as of Tuesday.





The Metrowater had already increased the amount of water supplied to the city to 849 MLD (million liters per day), despite the city's requirement is only 830 MLD.