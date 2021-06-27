Teen held for stealing head constable's bike

Chennai :

The accused Janakiraman of Ice House is a petty offender and the bike belongs to Irudayaraj, a Head Constable with Flower Bazaar traffic police station.





Around 10 pm, Irudayaraj parked his vehicle outside his duty after returning from duty.





Meanwhile, Ice House police involved in vehicle checked intercepted a man pushing the two-wheeler and inquired him. Though he claimed that the bike belongs to him, police verified the vehicle registration number and found out that it belonged to Irudayaraj.





He was detained along with vehicle and handed over to Thousand Lights police. Janakiraman was remanded in judicial custody.