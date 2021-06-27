Kin held for impregnating minor girl

Chennai :

The accused Viswanthan, who gives mortuary vans for rent, was relative of the 13-year-old girl, whose mother died two years ago.





The Class 8 girl was under the care of her aunt (mother's younger sister). The accused who lives close by often invited the girl to his house and sexually assaulted her several times in the last one year, said police.





Since the girl complained of stomach pain recently, she was taken to a private hospital and the doctor told the victim's aunt that the girl was five-month pregnant.





Since inquiries revealed that Viswanathan was the reason for her pregnancy, a complaint was lodged at Vepery all-women police station. Viswanathan was booked under Pocso Act after investigation and remanded in judicial custody.