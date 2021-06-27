TRY THESE MANGO DESSERT RECIPES AT HOME

Chennai :

KHEER





INGREDIENTS:





Basmati rice: 2 heaped tsp |Milk: 2 cups (1/2 litre) | Sugar: 1/8 cup (2 tbsp) |Mango pulp: 1/2 cup | Saffron: a pinch |Condensed milk: 1 tbsp | Ghee: 1 tsp |Cashews: 5, chopped |Chopped mangoes: for garnish |Cardamom powder: a pinch (optional)





METHOD:





Chop mangoes roughly. Take it in a blender and make a puree without adding water. Measure and keep aside Take basmati rice in a blender, grind it to a coarse mixture, Set aside. In a tbsp of warm milk add saffron and let it soak.Take milk in a vessel, add rice, then put a spoon inside the vessel Take a pressure cooker put the stand add water to it then place the vessel containing milk on it. Add saffron milk Close with a lid and pressure for 15-20 mins in low flame. Once pressure releases slowly open, then remove the spoon You can see the rice has cooked now. Transfer the milk to a heavy-bottomed pan. Add sugar, it will become runny Let it simmer for 5 mins, then add condensed milk and switch off. Let it cool down. When it is cooled (can be slightly warm) add mango puree.Mix well. Add cardamom powder Heat ghee then add cashews and fry till golden. Add it to the kheer. Add chopped mango pieces while serving.





















MANGO SORBET





INGREDIENTS:





Mango pulp: 1 cup (I used 3 small mangoes)Sugar: 1/4 cup heapedWater: 1/4 cup Lemon Juice: 1/2 tbsp





METHOD:





Take sugar in a pan, add water to it and heat it up. Boil until sugar dissolves completely. Then switch off and set aside to cool Take mango flesh in a blender and puree it. Measure and keep aside To the cooled sugar syrup add mango puree and lemon juice Whisk it well. Transfer this to a freezer-safe box After an hour or 2, using a fork break the crystals formed. Do this every 2 hours or you can take this in a mixer jar and run it once Then again freeze the mixture. Repeat this 4 times at least Transfer to a freezer-safe box and freeze for at least 6-8 hours.

















MANGO MOUSSE





INGREDIENTS:





Mangoes: 3/4 cup chopped Fresh Cream: 1/2 Sugar: 2 tbsp





METHOD:





Peel the skin and chop the mango roughly. Take chopped mangoes in a mixer jar. Add sugar Blend until smooth, Set aside. Chill the bowl and beater attachment for 30 mins Measure fresh cream. Take it in the mixing bowl, beat until fluffy. Do not overbeat Measure mango pulp. Reserve just 2 tbsp mango pulp and add the rest Add it to fresh cream, whisk it well for even mixing. Take serving cups. Spoon mango puree into the serving cup as the bottom layer Fill just a thin layer. Now spoon fresh cream mango mixture into it as the second layer Add chopped mangoes for garnish. Chill the glasses at least for an hour before serving.







