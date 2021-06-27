Man jumps to death from flyover under construction at Koyambedu

An unidentified man in his 40s jumped to death from an under-construction flyover in front of the mofussil bus terminus in Koyambedu on Friday.
Chennai: CCTV footage from the spot around 3 pm shows the man climbing on the parapet of the flyover and holding on to a pole for a few seconds until the road is clear of moving vehicles. Then, he jumps from about 30 ft and falls on the road. Police said he was rushed to Kilpauk MCH, but declared brought dead. Koyambedu police have registered a case. Similarly, a construction worker involved in patchwork at a housing board building in Egmore slipped from the third floor and died. The deceased Bhagyadhar (19) of West Bengal had been engaged in the work at Santhosh Nagar along with K Venkat (23) of Villupuram. Since he was made to work without any safety precautions, Bhagyadhar slipped and fell from the third floor. Egmore police have registered a case.
