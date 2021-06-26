Young archer’s nose cut off after coming under attack at ICF North Colony

A 21-year-old archer has been admitted in critical condition at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after brutally attacked with a machete by an unidentified man at ICF Colony on Saturday afternoon.
Chennai: The victim, S Aditya of Alwarpet, is said to have participated in State-level competitions. The incident happened when he was returning home after training at an archery centre at ICF North Colony. The man stopped Aditya on the second street and spoke to him for 20 minutes before taking out a machete and attacking him on head and face. The victim’s nose was reportedly cut off in the attack and the suspect managed to flee. After passers-by alerted the police control room, ICF police rushed to the spot and sent Aditya to Kilpauk MCH from where he was shifted to RGGGH. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspect.
